CME Group Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Double-digit growth in revenue and adjusted earnings per share
CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
The company reported revenue of
"Given ongoing uncertainty in both macroeconomic and geopolitical environments, market participants continued turning to CME Group risk management products and services in Q2, with particularly noteworthy volume increases across our interest rate, commodity and options contracts," said
Second-quarter 2023 average daily volume (ADV) was 22.9 million contracts. Non-
|
1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for second-quarter 2023 totaled
As of
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace,
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
|
June 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,880.1
|
$ 2,720.1
|
Marketable securities
|
106.7
|
96.0
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
599.4
|
483.2
|
Other current assets (includes
|
538.3
|
529.8
|
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
|
113,241.6
|
135,249.2
|
Total current assets
|
116,366.1
|
139,078.3
|
Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
430.1
|
455.5
|
Intangible assets—trading products
|
17,175.3
|
17,175.3
|
Intangible assets—other, net
|
3,160.3
|
3,269.7
|
Goodwill
|
10,490.7
|
10,482.5
|
Other assets (includes
|
3,674.2
|
3,714.4
|
Total Assets
|
$ 151,296.7
|
$ 174,175.7
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 50.9
|
$ 121.4
|
Short-term debt
|
—
|
16.0
|
Other current liabilities
|
593.2
|
2,300.9
|
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
|
113,241.6
|
135,249.2
|
Total current liabilities
|
113,885.7
|
137,687.5
|
Long-term debt
|
3,423.8
|
3,422.4
|
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
5,343.6
|
5,361.1
|
Other liabilities
|
825.8
|
826.0
|
Total Liabilities
|
123,478.9
|
147,297.0
|
Total CME Group Shareholders' Equity
|
27,817.8
|
26,878.7
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 151,296.7
|
$ 174,175.7
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Months Ended,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenues
|
Clearing and transaction fees
|
$ 1,118.3
|
$ 1,024.6
|
$ 2,318.5
|
$ 2,162.7
|
Market data and information services
|
163.1
|
151.7
|
328.9
|
303.4
|
Other
|
78.8
|
60.9
|
154.4
|
117.7
|
Total Revenues
|
1,360.2
|
1,237.2
|
2,801.8
|
2,583.8
|
Expenses
|
Compensation and benefits
|
205.7
|
185.3
|
410.2
|
370.5
|
Technology
|
53.3
|
45.9
|
104.6
|
91.8
|
Professional fees and outside services
|
37.8
|
32.0
|
76.1
|
63.8
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
57.0
|
57.1
|
113.8
|
115.5
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
32.3
|
33.0
|
64.2
|
66.5
|
Licensing and other fee agreements
|
78.2
|
83.1
|
162.9
|
164.0
|
Other
|
57.3
|
51.1
|
117.7
|
102.9
|
Total Expenses
|
521.6
|
487.5
|
1,049.5
|
975.0
|
Operating Income
|
838.6
|
749.7
|
1,752.3
|
1,608.8
|
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
|
Investment income
|
1,568.2
|
286.9
|
2,925.9
|
360.0
|
Interest and other borrowing costs
|
(40.2)
|
(39.9)
|
(80.1)
|
(82.4)
|
Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
75.1
|
87.3
|
153.3
|
160.6
|
Other non-operating income (expense)
|
(1,425.3)
|
(217.3)
|
(2,578.1)
|
(264.0)
|
Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)
|
177.8
|
117.0
|
421.0
|
174.2
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
1,016.4
|
866.7
|
2,173.3
|
1,783.0
|
Income tax provision
|
238.8
|
204.2
|
511.9
|
409.5
|
Net Income
|
$ 777.6
|
$ 662.5
|
$ 1,661.4
|
$ 1,373.5
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of
|
$ 767.8
|
$ 654.1
|
$ 1,640.5
|
$ 1,356.1
|
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
|
Basic
|
$ 2.14
|
$ 1.82
|
$ 4.57
|
$ 3.78
|
Diluted
|
2.14
|
1.82
|
4.56
|
3.78
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
|
Basic
|
358,940
|
358,641
|
358,937
|
358,625
|
Diluted
|
359,429
|
359,205
|
359,371
|
359,179
|
Quarterly Operating Statistics
|
2Q 2022
|
3Q 2022
|
4Q 2022
|
1Q 2023
|
2Q 2023
|
Trading Days
|
62
|
64
|
63
|
62
|
62
|
Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)
CME Group ADV (in thousands)
|
Product Line
|
2Q 2022
|
3Q 2022
|
4Q 2022
|
1Q 2023
|
2Q 2023
|
Interest rates
|
10,630
|
10,357
|
9,832
|
14,490
|
11,273
|
Equity indexes
|
7,751
|
7,445
|
7,465
|
7,303
|
6,216
|
Foreign exchange
|
950
|
1,091
|
1,000
|
969
|
898
|
Energy
|
1,932
|
1,837
|
1,829
|
2,083
|
2,104
|
Agricultural commodities
|
1,308
|
1,208
|
1,171
|
1,379
|
1,752
|
Metals
|
484
|
498
|
508
|
649
|
612
|
Total
|
23,055
|
22,437
|
21,803
|
26,873
|
22,855
|
Venue
|
CME Globex
|
21,531
|
21,021
|
20,279
|
24,171
|
20,907
|
Open outcry
|
725
|
704
|
746
|
1,623
|
1,124
|
Privately negotiated
|
799
|
711
|
778
|
1,080
|
825
|
Total
|
23,055
|
22,437
|
21,803
|
26,873
|
22,855
|
Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)
CME Group RPC
|
Product Line
|
2Q 2022
|
3Q 2022
|
4Q 2022
|
1Q 2023
|
2Q 2023
|
Interest rates
|
$ 0.493
|
$ 0.479
|
$ 0.500
|
$ 0.495
|
$ 0.505
|
Equity indexes
|
0.532
|
0.524
|
0.535
|
0.595
|
0.644
|
Foreign
|
0.767
|
0.729
|
0.756
|
0.790
|
0.800
|
Energy
|
1.171
|
1.140
|
1.181
|
1.300
|
1.347
|
Agricultural commodities
|
1.411
|
1.351
|
1.356
|
1.349
|
1.356
|
Metals
|
1.506
|
1.520
|
1.519
|
1.517
|
1.487
|
Average RPC
|
$ 0.647
|
$ 0.631
|
$ 0.651
|
$ 0.664
|
$ 0.724
|
1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Months Ended,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net Income
|
$ 777.6
|
$ 662.5
|
$ 1,661.4
|
$ 1,373.5
|
Restructuring and severance
|
1.6
|
6.5
|
2.3
|
10.2
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)
|
70.5
|
68.1
|
140.6
|
137.9
|
Strategic transaction-related costs (credits)
|
—
|
0.6
|
(2.2)
|
2.2
|
Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses
|
1.1
|
(8.8)
|
1.8
|
(13.1)
|
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
(73.8)
|
(3.5)
|
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on assets
|
0.4
|
—
|
0.4
|
—
|
Debt costs related to refinancing
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7.7
|
Trading floor enhancements
|
—
|
0.4
|
—
|
4.8
|
Income tax effect related to above
|
(15.0)
|
(13.0)
|
(11.0)
|
(28.8)
|
Other income tax items
|
(0.8)
|
(0.3)
|
(0.8)
|
(8.2)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 836.4
|
$ 716.5
|
$ 1,718.7
|
$ 1,482.7
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of
|
$ 825.9
|
$ 707.5
|
$ 1,697.0
|
$ 1,464.1
|
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
|
Basic
|
$ 2.14
|
$ 1.82
|
$ 4.57
|
$ 3.78
|
Diluted
|
2.14
|
1.82
|
4.56
|
3.78
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of
|
Basic
|
$ 2.30
|
$ 1.97
|
$ 4.73
|
$ 4.08
|
Diluted
|
2.30
|
1.97
|
4.72
|
4.08
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
|
Basic
|
358,940
|
358,641
|
358,937
|
358,625
|
Diluted
|
359,429
|
359,205
|
359,371
|
359,179
|
Preferred shares(2)
|
4,584
|
4,584
|
4,584
|
4,584
|
1. Includes
|
2. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.