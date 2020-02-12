CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.
The company reported revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $573 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $469 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.31. On an adjusted basis, net income was $544 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.52. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1
Total revenue for full-year 2019 was $4.9 billion and operating income was $2.6 billion. Net income was $2.1 billion and diluted earnings per share were $5.91. On an adjusted basis, net income was $2.4 billion, and diluted earnings per share were $6.80.
"During 2019, we delivered significant client value and efficiencies through the continued, successful integration of the NEX business and the introduction of innovative new products," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "At the same time, international clients turned to our markets to manage risk in record numbers, driven by double-digit increases in Asia and Latin America. Year to date, trading volume has increased, especially in commodities, which points to the diversity of our product offering amid rising volatility and uncertainty. Looking ahead, we remain focused on a number of integration milestones, including the launch of BrokerTec fixed income markets alongside our benchmark futures and options on CME Globex in 2020."
|
1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.
Fourth-quarter 2019 average daily volume (ADV) was 16.9 million contracts, down 19% compared with the strong fourth-quarter 2018. Non-U.S. ADV for full-year 2019 reached a record 4.9 million contracts, up 10% compared with full-year 2018, including 7% growth in Europe, 20% growth in Asia and 47% growth in Latin America.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2019 totaled $901 million. The total average rate per contract was $0.717, up 3% compared with third-quarter 2019. Market data revenue totaled $130 million for fourth-quarter 2019.
As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately $1.7 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.7 billion of debt. The company declared dividends during 2019 of $2 billion, including the annual variable dividend of $894 million. The company has returned approximately $13.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.
CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss fourth-quarter 2019 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. A live audio webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's website at www.cmegroup.com. An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.
|
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in millions)
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,551.4
|
$
|
1,374.5
|
Marketable securities
|
83.2
|
72.9
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
491.8
|
553.3
|
Other current assets (includes $4.3 and $1.5 in restricted cash)
|
364.4
|
430.5
|
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
|
37,077.0
|
39,455.5
|
Total current assets
|
39,567.8
|
41,886.7
|
Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
544.0
|
448.7
|
Intangible assets—trading products
|
17,175.3
|
17,175.3
|
Intangible assets—other, net
|
5,117.7
|
5,500.1
|
Goodwill
|
10,742.5
|
10,805.3
|
Other assets (includes $0.9 and $1.2 in restricted cash)
|
2,068.0
|
1,659.6
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
75,215.3
|
$
|
77,475.7
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
61.9
|
$
|
116.0
|
Short-term debt
|
—
|
574.2
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,384.8
|
1,126.9
|
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
|
37,075.8
|
39,455.5
|
Total current liabilities
|
38,522.5
|
41,272.6
|
Long-term debt
|
3,743.2
|
3,826.8
|
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
5,635.2
|
5,665.9
|
Other liabilities
|
1,155.1
|
745.1
|
Total Liabilities
|
49,056.0
|
51,510.4
|
CME Group Shareholders' Equity
|
26,128.9
|
25,918.5
|
Non-controlling interests
|
30.4
|
46.8
|
Total Equity
|
26,159.3
|
25,965.3
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
75,215.3
|
$
|
77,475.7
|
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
Clearing and transaction fees
|
$
|
901.0
|
$
|
1,034.8
|
$
|
3,946.1
|
$
|
3,667.0
|
Market data and information services
|
130.3
|
130.2
|
518.5
|
449.6
|
Other
|
107.1
|
71.6
|
403.4
|
192.8
|
Total Revenues
|
1,138.4
|
1,236.6
|
4,868.0
|
4,309.4
|
Expenses
|
Compensation and benefits
|
217.6
|
223.8
|
898.7
|
672.2
|
Technology
|
53.1
|
41.8
|
201.5
|
117.2
|
Professional fees and outside services
|
49.8
|
60.3
|
174.1
|
166.1
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
78.1
|
59.0
|
314.7
|
130.0
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
38.0
|
32.9
|
158.6
|
118.7
|
Licensing and other fee agreements
|
41.3
|
47.8
|
172.2
|
170.6
|
Other
|
87.5
|
121.1
|
360.4
|
327.0
|
Total Expenses
|
565.4
|
586.7
|
2,280.2
|
1,701.8
|
Operating Income
|
573.0
|
649.9
|
2,587.8
|
2,607.6
|
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
|
Investment income
|
147.6
|
185.3
|
637.9
|
745.1
|
Interest and other borrowing costs
|
(42.0)
|
(49.5)
|
(178.0)
|
(157.7)
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
44.5
|
39.2
|
176.8
|
152.8
|
Other non-operating income (expense)
|
(99.0)
|
(154.4)
|
(534.9)
|
(570.0)
|
Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)
|
51.1
|
20.6
|
101.8
|
170.2
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
624.1
|
670.5
|
2,689.6
|
2,777.8
|
Income tax provision
|
155.1
|
283.5
|
573.8
|
814.1
|
Net Income
|
469.0
|
387.0
|
2,115.8
|
1,963.7
|
Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
0.5
|
(1.5)
|
0.7
|
(1.5)
|
Net Income Attributable to CME Group
|
$
|
469.5
|
$
|
385.5
|
$
|
2,116.5
|
$
|
1,962.2
|
Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.31
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
5.93
|
$
|
5.73
|
Diluted
|
1.31
|
1.09
|
5.91
|
5.71
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
|
Basic
|
357,456
|
350,921
|
357,155
|
342,344
|
Diluted
|
358,354
|
352,132
|
358,239
|
343,737
|
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Quarterly Operating Statistics
|
4Q 2018
|
1Q 2019
|
2Q 2019
|
3Q 2019
|
4Q 2019
|
Trading Days
|
64
|
61
|
63
|
64
|
64
|
Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)
|
CME Group ADV (in thousands)
|
Product Line
|
4Q 2018
|
1Q 2019
|
2Q 2019
|
3Q 2019
|
4Q 2019
|
Interest rates
|
10,919
|
10,313
|
11,593
|
10,868
|
8,638
|
Equity indexes
|
4,510
|
3,161
|
3,480
|
3,931
|
3,252
|
Foreign exchange
|
942
|
885
|
874
|
850
|
839
|
Energy
|
2,665
|
2,331
|
2,498
|
2,456
|
2,213
|
Agricultural commodities
|
1,248
|
1,381
|
1,839
|
1,320
|
1,278
|
Metals
|
547
|
561
|
633
|
821
|
652
|
Total
|
20,831
|
18,633
|
20,918
|
20,247
|
16,872
|
Venue
|
CME Globex
|
19,024
|
16,576
|
18,505
|
18,282
|
15,356
|
Open outcry
|
1,128
|
1,284
|
1,501
|
1,177
|
867
|
Privately negotiated
|
680
|
773
|
912
|
788
|
650
|
Total
|
20,831
|
18,633
|
20,918
|
20,247
|
16,872
|
1. ADV includes futures and options on futures only.
|
Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)
|
CME Group RPC
|
Product Line
|
4Q 2018
|
1Q 2019
|
2Q 2019
|
3Q 2019
|
4Q 2019
|
Interest rates
|
$
|
0.475
|
$
|
0.481
|
$
|
0.476
|
$
|
0.500
|
$
|
0.507
|
Equity indexes
|
0.715
|
0.757
|
0.676
|
0.612
|
0.654
|
Foreign exchange
|
0.720
|
0.763
|
0.713
|
0.720
|
0.732
|
Energy
|
1.150
|
1.159
|
1.139
|
1.137
|
1.133
|
Agricultural commodities
|
1.261
|
1.246
|
1.222
|
1.234
|
1.242
|
Metals
|
1.428
|
1.488
|
1.455
|
1.414
|
1.344
|
Average RPC
|
$
|
0.697
|
$
|
0.713
|
$
|
0.693
|
$
|
0.693
|
$
|
0.717
|
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Income Attributable to CME Group
|
$
|
469.5
|
$
|
385.5
|
$
|
2,116.5
|
$
|
1,962.2
|
Restructuring and severance
|
6.4
|
2.5
|
20.8
|
4.4
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
78.1
|
59.0
|
314.7
|
130.0
|
Litigation matters
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10.3
|
Acquisition-related costs(1)
|
8.6
|
88.7
|
31.3
|
109.7
|
Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses(2)
|
5.5
|
9.1
|
7.2
|
73.6
|
Acceleration of contractual commitments
|
—
|
(2.3)
|
(1.3)
|
(1.6)
|
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments
|
(18.3)
|
(11.6)
|
1.8
|
(97.5)
|
Loss on real estate sublease and related costs
|
0.5
|
—
|
5.9
|
—
|
(Gains) Losses on derivatives
|
(0.2)
|
10.9
|
17.7
|
62.3
|
Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on assets(3)
|
2.9
|
3.5
|
81.7
|
14.5
|
Debt costs related to acquisition
|
—
|
5.1
|
—
|
21.9
|
Income tax effect related to above
|
(6.4)
|
(26.2)
|
(99.7)
|
(58.8)
|
Other income tax items
|
(2.2)
|
100.3
|
(62.2)
|
113.4
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group
|
$
|
544.4
|
$
|
624.5
|
$
|
2,434.4
|
$
|
2,344.4
|
GAAP Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.31
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
5.93
|
$
|
5.73
|
Diluted
|
1.31
|
1.09
|
5.91
|
5.71
|
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
1.78
|
$
|
6.82
|
$
|
6.85
|
Diluted
|
1.52
|
1.77
|
6.80
|
6.82
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
|
Basic
|
357,456
|
350,921
|
357,155
|
342,344
|
Diluted
|
358,354
|
352,132
|
358,239
|
343,737
|
1. Acquisition-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX transaction.
|
2. Results include foreign exchange transaction net gains and losses principally related to cash held in British pounds within entities whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar.
|
3. Results include net gains and losses on intangible assets, fixed assets and assets held for sale.