 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Date 12/02/2020

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

The company reported revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $573 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Net income was $469 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.31.  On an adjusted basis, net income was $544 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.52.  Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

Total revenue for full-year 2019 was $4.9 billion and operating income was $2.6 billion.  Net income was $2.1 billion and diluted earnings per share were $5.91.  On an adjusted basis, net income was $2.4 billion, and diluted earnings per share were $6.80.

"During 2019, we delivered significant client value and efficiencies through the continued, successful integration of the NEX business and the introduction of innovative new products," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "At the same time, international clients turned to our markets to manage risk in record numbers, driven by double-digit increases in Asia and Latin America. Year to date, trading volume has increased, especially in commodities, which points to the diversity of our product offering amid rising volatility and uncertainty. Looking ahead, we remain focused on a number of integration milestones, including the launch of BrokerTec fixed income markets alongside our benchmark futures and options on CME Globex in 2020."

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

Fourth-quarter 2019 average daily volume (ADV) was 16.9 million contracts, down 19% compared with the strong fourth-quarter 2018.  Non-U.S. ADV for full-year 2019 reached a record 4.9 million contracts, up 10% compared with full-year 2018, including 7% growth in Europe, 20% growth in Asia and 47% growth in Latin America.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2019 totaled $901 million. The total average rate per contract was $0.717, up 3% compared with third-quarter 2019.  Market data revenue totaled $130 million for fourth-quarter 2019.

As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately $1.7 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.7 billion of debt.  The company declared dividends during 2019 of $2 billion, including the annual variable dividend of $894 million.  The company has returned approximately $13.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss fourth-quarter 2019 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today.  A live audio webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's website at www.cmegroup.com.  An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,551.4

$

1,374.5

Marketable securities

83.2

72.9

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

491.8

553.3

Other current assets (includes $4.3 and $1.5 in restricted cash)

364.4

430.5

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

37,077.0

39,455.5

Total current assets

39,567.8

41,886.7

Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

544.0

448.7

Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3

Intangible assets—other, net

5,117.7

5,500.1

Goodwill

10,742.5

10,805.3

Other assets (includes $0.9 and $1.2 in restricted cash)

2,068.0

1,659.6

Total Assets

$

75,215.3

$

77,475.7

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable

$

61.9

$

116.0

Short-term debt



574.2

Other current liabilities

1,384.8

1,126.9

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

37,075.8

39,455.5

Total current liabilities

38,522.5

41,272.6

Long-term debt

3,743.2

3,826.8

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,635.2

5,665.9

Other liabilities

1,155.1

745.1

Total Liabilities

49,056.0

51,510.4

CME Group Shareholders' Equity

26,128.9

25,918.5

Non-controlling interests

30.4

46.8

Total Equity

26,159.3

25,965.3

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

75,215.3

$

77,475.7

 

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)



Quarter Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues







Clearing and transaction fees

$

901.0

$

1,034.8

$

3,946.1

$

3,667.0

Market data and information services

130.3

130.2

518.5

449.6

Other

107.1

71.6

403.4

192.8

Total Revenues

1,138.4

1,236.6

4,868.0

4,309.4

Expenses







Compensation and benefits

217.6

223.8

898.7

672.2

Technology

53.1

41.8

201.5

117.2

Professional fees and outside services

49.8

60.3

174.1

166.1

Amortization of purchased intangibles

78.1

59.0

314.7

130.0

Depreciation and amortization

38.0

32.9

158.6

118.7

Licensing and other fee agreements

41.3

47.8

172.2

170.6

Other

87.5

121.1

360.4

327.0

Total Expenses

565.4

586.7

2,280.2

1,701.8

Operating Income

573.0

649.9

2,587.8

2,607.6

Non-Operating Income (Expense)







Investment income

147.6

185.3

637.9

745.1

Interest and other borrowing costs

(42.0)

(49.5)

(178.0)

(157.7)

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries

44.5

39.2

176.8

152.8

Other non-operating income (expense)

(99.0)

(154.4)

(534.9)

(570.0)

Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

51.1

20.6

101.8

170.2

Income before Income Taxes

624.1

670.5

2,689.6

2,777.8

Income tax provision

155.1

283.5

573.8

814.1

Net Income

469.0

387.0

2,115.8

1,963.7

Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

0.5

(1.5)

0.7

(1.5)

Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$

469.5

$

385.5

$

2,116.5

$

1,962.2

Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:







Basic

$

1.31

$

1.10

$

5.93

$

5.73

Diluted

1.31

1.09

5.91

5.71

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:







Basic

357,456

350,921

357,155

342,344

Diluted

358,354

352,132

358,239

343,737

 

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Quarterly Operating Statistics



4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

Trading Days

64

61

63

64

64
















 

Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)

CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

Interest rates

10,919

10,313

11,593

10,868

8,638

Equity indexes

4,510

3,161

3,480

3,931

3,252

Foreign exchange

942

885

874

850

839

Energy

2,665

2,331

2,498

2,456

2,213

Agricultural commodities

1,248

1,381

1,839

1,320

1,278

Metals

547

561

633

821

652

Total

20,831

18,633

20,918

20,247

16,872

Venue









CME Globex

19,024

16,576

18,505

18,282

15,356

Open outcry

1,128

1,284

1,501

1,177

867

Privately negotiated

680

773

912

788

650

Total

20,831

18,633

20,918

20,247

16,872











1. ADV includes futures and options on futures only.

 

Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)

CME Group RPC

Product Line

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

Interest rates

$

0.475

$

0.481

$

0.476

$

0.500

$

0.507

Equity indexes

0.715

0.757

0.676

0.612

0.654

Foreign exchange

0.720

0.763

0.713

0.720

0.732

Energy

1.150

1.159

1.139

1.137

1.133

Agricultural commodities

1.261

1.246

1.222

1.234

1.242

Metals

1.428

1.488

1.455

1.414

1.344

Average RPC

$

0.697

$

0.713

$

0.693

$

0.693

$

0.717

 

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)











Quarter Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$

469.5

$

385.5

$

2,116.5

$

1,962.2









Restructuring and severance

6.4

2.5

20.8

4.4









Amortization of purchased intangibles

78.1

59.0

314.7

130.0









Litigation matters







10.3









Acquisition-related costs(1)

8.6

88.7

31.3

109.7









Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses(2)

5.5

9.1

7.2

73.6









Acceleration of contractual commitments



(2.3)

(1.3)

(1.6)









Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

(18.3)

(11.6)

1.8

(97.5)









Loss on real estate sublease and related costs

0.5



5.9











(Gains) Losses on derivatives

(0.2)

10.9

17.7

62.3









Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on assets(3)

2.9

3.5

81.7

14.5









Debt costs related to acquisition



5.1



21.9









Income tax effect related to above

(6.4)

(26.2)

(99.7)

(58.8)









Other income tax items

(2.2)

100.3

(62.2)

113.4









Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$

544.4

$

624.5

$

2,434.4

$

2,344.4









GAAP Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:







     Basic

$

1.31

$

1.10

$

5.93

$

5.73

     Diluted

1.31

1.09

5.91

5.71









Adjusted Earnings per Common Share Attributable to CME Group:







     Basic

$

1.52

$

1.78

$

6.82

$

6.85

     Diluted

1.52

1.77

6.80

6.82









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:







     Basic

357,456

350,921

357,155

342,344

     Diluted

358,354

352,132

358,239

343,737









1. Acquisition-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX transaction.

2. Results include foreign exchange transaction net gains and losses principally related to cash held in British pounds within entities whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

3. Results include net gains and losses on intangible assets, fixed assets and assets held for sale.