CME Group Inc. Names Slate Of Director Nominees

CME Group Inc. today announced its slate of candidates for its board of directors for election at the company's annual meeting to be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:
- Terrence A. Duffy, 61, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group
- Timothy S. Bitsberger, 60, Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group
- Charles P. Carey, 66, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of Henning & Carey Trading Company and HC Technologies, LLC
- Dennis H. Chookaszian, 76, Former Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council; Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA Insurance Companies
- Bryan T. Durkin, 59, President, CME Group
- Ana Dutra, 55, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, The Executives' Club of Chicago
- Martin J. Gepsman, 67, Independent Broker and Trader
- Larry G. Gerdes, 71, Chief Executive Officer, Pursuant Health; General Partner of Gerdes Huff Investments; Lead Director
- Daniel R. Glickman, 75, Executive Director, Aspen Institute's Congressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, Kansas (1977-1995)
- Daniel G. Kaye, 65, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP
- Phyllis M. Lockett, 54, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations
- Deborah J. Lucas, 61, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy
- Terry L. Savage, 75, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd.
- Rahael Seifu, 38, Senior Counsel, Google LLC
- William R. Shepard, 73, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.
- Howard J. Siegel, 63, Independent Trader
- Dennis A. Suskind, 77, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.
Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders. The Class B-1 Nominating Committee has selected the following nominees for these positions:
- Steve A. Beitler, 63, Chief Executive Officer, TJM Holdings, LLC
- Bradley S. Glass, 55, Independent Trader
- William W. Hobert, 56, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC
- Patrick J. Mulchrone, 62, Independent Trader
- Robert J. Tierney, 44, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC
Mr. Hertshten, who currently serves as a Class B-1 director, plans to retire at the end of his current term.
Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders. The Class B-2 Nominating Committee has selected the following nominees for these positions:
- Michael G. Dennis, 39, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC
- Dante A. Federighi,48, Managing Member, Fortezza Capital Partners LLC
- Yra G. Harris, 66, Independent Trader
- Ronald A. Pankau, 63, Independent Floor Trader; Owner, J.H. Best and Sons Steel Fabricating Co.
One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders. The Class B-3 Nominating Committee has selected the following nominees for this position:
- Elizabeth A. Cook, 59, Independent Broker and Trader
- Spencer K. Hauptman, 40, Floor Broker