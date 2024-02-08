CME Group Inc. Names Slate Of Director Nominees

CME Group Inc., the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its slate of candidates for its board of directors for election at the company's annual meeting to be held Thursday, May 9, 2024.
The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:
- Terrence A. Duffy, 65, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group
- Kathryn Benesh, 64, CPA, Retired Partner, Deloitte
- Timothy S. Bitsberger, 64, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department (2001-2005)
- Charles P. Carey, 70, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC
- Bryan T. Durkin, 63, Former President, CME Group
- Harold Ford Jr., 53, Regional President, PNC Financial Services Group; Member of Congress (1997-2007)
- Martin J. Gepsman, 71, Independent Broker and Trader
- Larry G. Gerdes, 75, Executive Chairman, Pursuant Health; General Partner of Gerdes Huff Investments
- Daniel R. Glickman, 79, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; Former Executive Director, Aspen Institute's Congressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, Kansas (1977-1995)
- Daniel G. Kaye, 69, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP
- Phyllis M. Lockett, 58, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations
- Deborah J. Lucas, 65, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy
- Terry L. Savage, 79, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd.
- Rahael Seifu, 42, Director, Legal, Google LLC
- William R. Shepard, 77, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.
- Howard J. Siegel, 67, Independent Trader
- Dennis A. Suskind, 81, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.; Lead Director, CME Group
In addition, the CME Group Nominating and Governance Committee is recommending the following individuals for election by CME Group's Class B shareholders.
Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:
- William W. Hobert, 60, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC
- Patrick J. Mulchrone, 66, Independent Trader
- Robert J. Tierney, 48, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC
Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:
- Michael G. Dennis, 43, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC
- Patrick W. Maloney, 62, Independent Floor Broker
One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee:
- Elizabeth A. Cook, 63, Independent Broker and Trader