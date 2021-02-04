CME Group Inc. Names Slate Of Director Nominees

The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:
-
Terrence A. Duffy, 62, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group
-
Timothy S. Bitsberger, 61, Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group
-
Charles P. Carey, 67, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC
-
Dennis H. Chookaszian, 77, Former Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council; Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA Insurance Companies
-
Bryan T. Durkin, 60, Former President, CME Group; Advisor, CME Group
-
Ana Dutra, 56, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, The Executives' Club of Chicago
-
Martin J. Gepsman, 68, Independent Broker and Trader
-
Larry G. Gerdes, 72, Chief Executive Officer, Pursuant Health; General Partnerof Gerdes Huff Investments
-
Daniel R. Glickman, 76, Executive Director, Aspen Institute'sCongressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S.Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, Kansas(1977-1995); Lead Director
-
Daniel G. Kaye, 66, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP
-
Phyllis M. Lockett, 55, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations
-
Deborah J. Lucas, 62, Sloan Professorof Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy
-
Terry L. Savage, 76, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd.
- Rahael Seifu, 39, Senior Counsel,
Google LLC
-
William R. Shepard, 74, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.
-
Howard J. Siegel, 64, Independent Trader
-
Dennis A. Suskind, 78, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.
In addition, the
Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:
-
William W. Hobert, 57, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC
-
Patrick J. Mulchrone, 63, Independent Trader
-
Robert J. Tierney, 45, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC
Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:
-
Michael G. Dennis, 40, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC
-
Yra G. Harris, 67, Independent Trader
-
Patrick W. Maloney, 59, Independent Floor Broker
-
John (Jack) D. Newhouse, Jr., 42, Partner, Gator Trading Partners, LLC
One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee:
-
Elizabeth A. Cook, 60, Independent Broker and Trader