CME Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call

CME Group Inc. will announce earnings for the second quarter of 2022 before the markets open on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Written highlights for the quarter will be posted on the company's website at 6:00 a.m. Central Time, the same time it provides its earnings press release. The company will also hold an investor conference call that day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, at which time company executives will take analysts' questions.

A live audio Webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.cmegroup.com. Following the conference call, an archived recording will be available at the same site. Those wishing to listen to the live conference via telephone should dial 888-394-8218 if calling from within the United States or +1 773-377-9070 if calling from outside the United States, at least 10 minutes before the call begins.