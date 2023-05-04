CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results From Its 2023 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2023 annual meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders:

Elected Terrence A. Duffy , Kathryn Benesh , Timothy S. Bitsberger , Charles P. Carey , Bryan T. Durkin , Harold Ford Jr. , Martin J. Gepsman , Larry G. Gerdes , Daniel R. Glickman , Daniel G. Kaye , Phyllis M. Lockett , Deborah J. Lucas , Terry L. Savage , Rahael Seifu, William R. Shepard , Howard J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind , each for a one-year term expiring in 2024;

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Rahael Seifu, , and , each for a one-year term expiring in 2024; Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; and

Approved, on an advisory basis, holding future votes on the compensation of our named executive officers on an annual basis.

The advisory vote on the compensation of named executive officers was not approved.

There was no quorum in the elections of the Class B-1 directors, Class B-2 directors and the Class B-3 director. As a result, William W. Hobert, Patrick J. Mulchrone and Robert J. Tierney Jr. will holdover as the Class B-1 directors, Michael G. Dennis and Patrick W. Maloney will holdover as the Class B-2 directors and Elizabeth A. Cook will holdover as the Class B-3 director. Each director will continue to serve until his or her successor is duly elected at the 2024 annual meeting.

The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.