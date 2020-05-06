CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results From Its 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2020 annual meeting.
At the meeting, shareholders:
- elected Terrence A. Duffy, Timothy S. Bitsberger, Charles P. Carey, Dennis H. Chookaszian, Bryan T. Durkin, Ana Dutra, Martin J. Gepsman, Larry G. Gerdes, Daniel R. Glickman, Daniel G. Kaye, Phyllis M. Lockett, Deborah J. Lucas, Terry L. Savage, Rahael Seifu, William R. Shepard, Howard J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind, each for a one-year term expiring in 2021;
- ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020; and
- approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of named executive officers.
In addition, the company's Class B-1 shareholders elected William W. Hobert, Patrick J. Mulchrone and Robert J. Tierney, and the Class B-2 shareholders elected Michael G. Dennis and Patrick W. Maloney each for a one-year term expiring in 2021.
There was no quorum in the election of the Class B-3 director. As a result, Elizabeth A. Cook will holdover and continue to serve until her successor is duly elected at the 2021 annual meeting.
The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed early next week with the Securities and Exchange Commission.