CME Group Foundation Launches $2 Million Grantmaking Initiative To Support Mental Health Of Young Women And Girls In Chicago

CME Group Foundation today announced an initial $2 million in funding to expand its grantmaking program to support young women and girls impacted by trauma and violence in Chicago .

"We are pleased to make these initial grants that will bring high-quality mental health resources to young women and girls in Chicago's underserved communities," said Terry Duffy , CME Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of CME Group Foundation. " CME Group Foundation has always supported education from cradle to career, and this investment is the latest example of that commitment to our city."

CME Group Foundation will also support local organizations and projects that increase the reach of mentors and mental health service providers to young women and girls, enhance innovation for trauma responsiveness and social-emotional learning to reduce the impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and drive awareness and collaboration across Chicago's public and private sectors.

Among the initial group of organizations to receive CME Group Foundation mental health grants are:

Children's Research Triangle

Focus Fairies

Girls Inc. of Chicago

of Juvenile Protective Association

Ladies of Virtue

Polished Pebbles

Union League Boys and Girls Club

and Youth Guidance