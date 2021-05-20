 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

CME Group Foundation Awards Nearly $3 Million In Grants To Support Kindergarten Readiness And K-12 Programming In Chicago And Illinois

Date 20/05/2021

CME Group Foundation today announced that it has awarded nearly $3 million in grants to further support kindergarten readiness and K-12 programming across Chicago and Illinois.


"CME Group Foundation is proud to support to these innovative programs and the critical work they are doing for our students and our community," said  Kassie Davis, Executive Director, CME Group Foundation. "Our mission is founded on equipping our children with the resources to achieve academic and career success, while also creating a future workforce that benefits the economy more broadly. We look forward to working alongside our grantees to empower future generations through education."

These grants include $1,275,000 in support of kindergarten readiness programs, which will help to better equip children for later academic achievement, and $700,000 in grants to support K-12 programming with a strong focus on computer science, financial education and personalized learning through technology.

The CME Group Foundation also awarded a special grant of $1,000,000 to the Obama Foundation in support of its Chicago programming, which includes partnerships with My Brother's Keeper Alliance Chicago and Chicago Public Schools. This funding will support programming that works to increase the number of male educators of color in the educator pipeline in Chicago and will serve as a model for the rest of the country. This funding will also support the Obama Foundation's work towards building civic youth leaders in Chicago.

For over a decade, CME Group Foundation has funded transformative projects that promote real, measurable impact and has helped to prepare K-12 students for success in college and careers through the use of technology and computer science education.

A complete list of CME Group Foundation grantees follows:

Kindergarten Readiness

  • Illinois State University
  • Academy of Urban School Leadership (AUSL)
  • Big Shoulders Fund
  • Carole Robertson Center
  • Chicago Public Library Foundation
  • Christopher House
  • Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation
  • DeKalb Regional Office of Education
  • Erikson Institute
  • Fred Rogers Productions/WTTW
  • Holy Family Ministries
  • Illinois Action for Children
  • Juvenile Protective Association
  • Kohl Children's Museum
  • LEARN  Charter Schools
  • Metropolitan Family Services
  • Purpose Foundation
  • Start Early
  • Teach for America
  • Teach Plus
  • University of Chicago STEM Ed
  • University of Illinois-Chicago
  • Waterford Institute

Education K-12 – Financial Education   

  • Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation
  • Everfi
  • Junior Achievement

Education K-12 – Computer Science

  • University of Illinois Champaign Urbana
  • STEMConnector
  • After School Matters
  • Boy Scouts of America
  • Chicago Learning Exchange
  • Chicago Pre-college Science & Engineering
  • Chicago Youth Centers
  • ChickTech
  • CPS Children First Fund
  • Code Nation
  • Deaf Kids Code
  • DePaul University
  • Distinctive Schools
  • Field Museum
  • Illinois Science and Technology Institute
  • Loyola University Chicago
  • Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship
  • Project Exploration
  • Project Lead the Way
  • Project Syncere
  • Union League Boys and Girls Clubs
  • Universidad Popular
  • We All Code
  • YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

Education K-12 – Use of Technology to Personalize Learning 

  • SAGA Innovations

Special Grants

  • Obama Foundation
  • GreenLight Fund
  • Mikva Challenge
  • Civic Consulting Alliance

For more information about CME Group Foundation, please visit the website: www.cmegroupfoundation.org.

 