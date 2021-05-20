CME Group Foundation Awards Nearly $3 Million In Grants To Support Kindergarten Readiness And K-12 Programming In Chicago And Illinois

"
These grants include
For over a decade,
A complete list of
Kindergarten Readiness
Illinois State University Academy of Urban School Leadership(AUSL) Big Shoulders Fund
- Carole Robertson Center
Chicago Public Library Foundation Christopher House Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation DeKalb Regional Office of Education Erikson Institute Fred Rogers Productions/WTTW
- Holy Family Ministries
Illinois Action for Children Juvenile Protective Association Kohl Children's Museum
- LEARN
Charter Schools Metropolitan Family Services Purpose Foundation
- Start Early
Teach for America
- Teach Plus
University of Chicago STEM Ed University of Illinois-Chicago Waterford Institute
Education K-12 – Financial Education
Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation
- Everfi
Junior Achievement
Education K-12 – Computer Science
University of Illinois Champaign Urbana
- STEMConnector
After School Matters Boy Scouts of America
- Chicago
Learning Exchange
- Chicago Pre-college Science & Engineering
- Chicago Youth Centers
- ChickTech
CPS Children First Fund
- Code Nation
- Deaf Kids Code
DePaul University
- Distinctive Schools
Field Museum Illinois Science and Technology Institute Loyola University Chicago Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship
- Project Exploration
- Project Lead the Way
- Project Syncere
Union League Boysand Girls Clubs
- Universidad Popular
- We All Code
YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago
Education K-12 – Use of Technology to Personalize Learning
- SAGA Innovations
Special Grants
Obama Foundation GreenLight Fund
- Mikva Challenge
Civic Consulting Alliance
For more information about