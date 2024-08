CME Group Foundation Awards 2024 Higher Education Scholarships To Historically Underrepresented Students - Over $3.5 Million Awarded Through CME Group Foundation's Scholarship Program To Date

CME Group Foundation today announced that 18 historically underrepresented students majoring in finance, technology and related fields have each been awarded up to $20,000 , which is renewable for three years. Since its launch in 2019, this program has awarded over $3.5 million in scholarships to nearly 100 students at 11 partner colleges and universities in the U.S.

"Through our Foundation and other initiatives, CME Group is committed to supporting future leaders in our community by providing financial assistance and career development opportunities," said Terry Duffy , CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Since the inception of this scholarship program in 2019, we have distributed $3.5 million to over 100 deserving students. We congratulate this year's recipients and wish them well as they go on to pursue college degrees debt-free that will lead to careers in finance, computer science and technology."

"The University of Illinois (U of I) System is proud to participate in the CME Group Foundation Scholars program and we are thrilled with the impressive enrollment of CME scholars in our universities," said Tim Killeen , University of Illinois System President . "Opportunities abound in today's dynamic, rapidly evolving workforce, and the U of I System is committed to providing a world-class education to students of all backgrounds. The CME Group Foundation Scholars program is incredibly important in raising awareness for rewarding career opportunities, as well as removing barriers for students to succeed."

This year's new recipients of the CME Group Foundation Scholarship include:

Aaron Alexander , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, Cristian Brines , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, Tristan Caldwell , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, Ali El-Hindi , University of Illinois Chicago

, Aylin Erda , Stevens Institute of Technology

, Olabisi Fabamigbe, University of Illinois Chicago

Shira Halkoda, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Babak Hatemi , DePaul University

, Hema Kassahun , DePaul University

, Brenda Leyva , University of Illinois Chicago

, Alyssa Lopez , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, Blythe Madera , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, Luis Miranda , University of Illinois Chicago

, Lilly Rodriguez , University of Illinois Chicago

, Farheen Sayyed , Loyola University Chicago

, Enrique Santillan , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, Faker Yonathan Shimels , DePaul University

, Thomas Zaborenko , DePaul University

Scholarship partner colleges and universities include:

DePaul University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Loyola University Chicago

National Louis University

Northern Illinois University

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

St. Xavier University

Stevens Institute of Technology

University of Illinois Chicago

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Wilbur Wright College

On Wednesday, August 14 , CME Group executives will host a Day of Recognition and Market Education for those receiving scholarships to learn more about internship and career opportunities available at CME Group and in the financial services industry.