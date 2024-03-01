Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CME Group Executives To Present At 2024 Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date 01/03/2024

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Global Head of Financial & OTC Products Tim McCourt, Chief Accounting Officer Jack Tobin and Executive Director of Investor Relations Adam Minick will present at the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, at 8:40 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.  

