CME Group Chief Financial Officer And Global Head Of Financial And OTC Products To Present At Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum
Date 22/02/2021
CME Group announced today that John Pietrowicz, Chief Financial Officer and Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, will present virtually at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. (Eastern Time). The virtual conference is designed to showcase publicly traded financial services companies for institutional investors.
The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.