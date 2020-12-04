CME Group Chief Financial Officer And Global Head Of Financial And OTC Products To Present At Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference

CME Group announced today that John Pietrowicz, Chief Financial Officer and Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, will present virtually at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 9:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.