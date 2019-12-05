 Skip to main Content
CME Group Chief Financial Officer And Global Head of Financial And OTC Products To Present At Goldman Sachs Conference

Date 05/12/2019

CME Group announced today that John Pietrowicz, Chief Financial Officer, and Sean Tully, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 10, at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.  An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.

 