CME Group Chief Commercial Officer, Global Head Of Commodities And Options Products, And Global Head Of Financial And OTC Products To Present At UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Date 09/08/2021
CME Group announced today that Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer; Derek Sammann, Global Head of Commodities and Options Products; and Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The presentation will be held virtually and available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the online broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.