CME Group Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy To Present At Piper Sandler Global Exchange And FinTech Virtual Conference
Date 04/06/2021
CME Group announced today that Terry Duffy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and FinTech Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The presentation will be held virtually and available for livestreaming via CME Group's investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.