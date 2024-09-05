Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

CME Group Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy To Present At Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Date 05/09/2024

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer  Terry Duffy will participate in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Monday, September 9, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. An audio Webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg