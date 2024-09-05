CME Group Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy To Present At Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy will participate in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Monday, September 9, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

