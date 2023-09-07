CME Group Announces Record Volume Across Suite Of Short-Term WTI Options

"As global crude oil market participants continue to navigate a number of supply and demand factors, they are turning to our suite of weekly WTI options in record numbers," said
WTI is the only global crude oil benchmark with highly liquid short-term options. The company expanded its WTI Crude Oil options to include Monday and Wednesday expiries on
- Single day volume record of a combined 14,241 contracts traded on
September 1, 2023.
- Over 930 unique trading users since launch, with participation from corporate, hedge fund and bank clients.
Friday expiries also continue to grow as market participants turn to shorter dated options to manage risk:
- Single day volume record of 28,029 contracts traded on
September 1, 2023.
- The number of firms trading Friday expiries is up 17% from 2022, with over 6,100 unique trading users year-to-date.
- 34% of volume originates outside of the
U.S.
Weekly WTI Crude Oil options are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information on