CME Group Announces Record Precious Metals Volumes On August 11

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Precious Metals markets reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 1.55 million contracts on August 11, surpassing the previous record of 1.51 million set February 28, 2020. A record 397,000 Silver futures contracts were traded on August 11, 2020, surpassing the prior record of 329,000 set on August 7, 2020.
"CME Group is the destination for global precious metals risk management as clients across the entire value chain use our markets to manage uncertainty in today's global economy," said Young-Jin Chang, Managing Director and Global Head of Metal Products, CME Group. "We have seen record volumes through the month of August and continue to focus on providing our global client base with the tools they need to mitigate risk going forward."
August 11 was also the second-highest metals volume day at CME Group on record, with over 1,661,000 contracts traded. CME Group Micro Gold contracts also reached a record ADV, with 303,000 contracts traded on August 11, 2020, surpassing the previous record of 264,000 contracts on July 28, 2020. CME Group E-Mini Silver Futures reached a record ADV of 3,700 contracts traded, surpassing previous records set in 2011.
For more information on CME Group's metals markets, please see: www.cmegroup.com/metals.