CME Group Announces Multiple Micro E-mini Equity Index Futures Trading Volume Records

Date 01/03/2021

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro E-mini Equity Index futures reached back-to-back trading volume records last week of 4.4 million contracts on February 26 and 4.2 million contracts on February 25, across all four indexes – the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Down Jones Industrial Average Indexes. These new highs surpassed the prior record of 4.1 million contracts set on September 8, 2020.

Additionally, a record 1.9 million Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures contracts traded on February 25, exceeding the prior record of 1.8 million contracts on September 3, 2020. Micro E-mini Russell 2000 reached a record 362,663 contracts traded on February 26, exceeding the prior record of 327,842 contracts set on January 29, 2021.

"Our Micro E-mini Equity Index futures are among the most actively traded equity index products, enabling clients to manage risk in our highly liquid markets," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products, CME Group. "Since their introduction in May 2019, we've seen strong growth and participation across Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options, including among sophisticated, active traders. Their smaller size allows traders of all sizes to more nimbly execute equity trading strategies, scale index exposure up or down or hedge existing equity portfolio positions."   

For more information on CME Group's Micro E-mini Equity Index products, please see: www.cmegroup.com/microeminis.

 