CME Group Announces Jan. 13, 2020 Launch For Bitcoin Options

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced options on its Bitcoin futures contracts will be available for trading starting Jan. 13, 2020, pending regulatory review.
"Since the launch of our Bitcoin futures nearly two years ago, clients have expressed a growing interest in options as another way to hedge and trade in these markets," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "We have worked closely with clients and the industry to establish a robust and increasingly liquid underlying futures market here at CME Group, and we believe Bitcoin options will now offer our customers greater precision and flexibility to manage their risk."
Market users have rapidly adopted Bitcoin futures since their December 2017 launch. Key highlights of how this market has grown include:
- Average daily volume of 6,500+ contracts in 2019, equivalent to about 32,500 bitcoin
- 22 successful futures expiration settlements since launch
- 3,500+ individual accounts trading
- 47 percent of trading volume is from outside the U.S.
CME Group is the only derivatives marketplace where customers can hedge or trade benchmark options on futures across every investable asset class, with average daily options volume of 4.3 million contracts in 2019 to date.
Bitcoin options will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information, please visit http://www.cmegroup.com/bitcoinoptions.
For more information and educational resources related to options on futures, visit CME Institute.