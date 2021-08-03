CME Group Announces First Trades Of Nature-Based Global Emissions Offset (N-GEO) Futures

"N-GEO futures are the latest product we have launched to provide our global clients with a standardized tool for managing the price risks associated with reducing emissions," said
"We see the N-GEO contract as a milestone in the continued growth of carbon assets and are excited for the opportunity to play a part in supporting the ecosystem of financial solutions that support the development of nature-based emission reduction projects," said
"We are pleased to participate in CME Group's new N-GEO markets, which have joined the GEO contract in providing a transparent marketplace for environmental risk management strategies," said
"This is another important milestone in the evolution of the voluntary carbon markets," said
N-GEO futures are based on eligible voluntary offsets from Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use (AFOLU) projects with additional Climate, Community, and Biodiversity (CCB) accreditation, while GEO futures are based on the CORSIA framework. N-GEO and GEO futures are available for delivery of eligible offset credits and are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/n-geo.