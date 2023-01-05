CME Group And CF Benchmarks To Launch Three New Metaverse Reference Rates And Real-Time Indices On January 30

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and CF Benchmarks, the leading provider of cryptocurrency benchmark indices, today announced plans to launch three new Metaverse reference rates and real-time indices, which will be calculated and published daily by CF Benchmarks, beginning
These reference rates and indices are not tradable futures products. They include the following:
- Axie Infinity (AXS)
- Chiliz (CHZ)
- Decentraland (MANA)
"As we continue to see a rising interest in Metaverse projects,
CME CF Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices are based on robust methodologies that have regular expert oversight and are designed to meet the growing need for transparent, regulated and round-the-clock pricing.
As with all existing CME CF Benchmarks reference rates and real-time indices, these new Metaverse benchmarks will utilize pricing data from those leading crypto exchanges and trading platforms that are current constituent exchanges for the CME CF Benchmark suite of reference rates and real-time indices. Each of the new Axie Infinity, Chiliz, and Decentraland benchmarks will be calculated with pricing data from a minimum of two of these exchanges –
"These benchmarks will provide accurate and resilient pricing data for tokens linked to the Metaverse, an exciting new scion of crypto where properties and communities can exist wholly within a virtual realm," said
Each of these new reference rates will provide the
For more information on these products, please visit www.cmegroup.com/cryptobenchmarks.