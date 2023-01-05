CME Group And CF Benchmarks To Launch Three New Metaverse Reference Rates And Real-Time Indices On January 30

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and CF Benchmarks, the leading provider of cryptocurrency benchmark indices, today announced plans to launch three new Metaverse reference rates and real-time indices, which will be calculated and published daily by CF Benchmarks, beginning January 30 .

These reference rates and indices are not tradable futures products. They include the following:

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Chiliz (CHZ)

Decentraland (MANA)

"As we continue to see a rising interest in Metaverse projects, CME Group , in partnership with CF Benchmarks, will expand its suite of regulated, non-tradable Cryptocurrency Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices to include three new Metaverse tokens," said Giovanni Vicioso , CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. "With increased price transparency across more cryptocurrency products, market participants will be able to price sector-specific portfolios, develop structured products with greater confidence and manage price risk around various Metaverse-based projects."

CME CF Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices are based on robust methodologies that have regular expert oversight and are designed to meet the growing need for transparent, regulated and round-the-clock pricing.

As with all existing CME CF Benchmarks reference rates and real-time indices, these new Metaverse benchmarks will utilize pricing data from those leading crypto exchanges and trading platforms that are current constituent exchanges for the CME CF Benchmark suite of reference rates and real-time indices. Each of the new Axie Infinity, Chiliz, and Decentraland benchmarks will be calculated with pricing data from a minimum of two of these exchanges – Bitstamp , Coinbase , Gemini, itBit, Kraken, and LMAX Digital.

"These benchmarks will provide accurate and resilient pricing data for tokens linked to the Metaverse, an exciting new scion of crypto where properties and communities can exist wholly within a virtual realm," said Sui Chung , CEO of CF Benchmarks. "CF Benchmarks is proud to continue its work with CME Group , providing investors with exposure to all facets of the digital asset class with reference rates that meet the high benchmarking standards they've come to expect."

Each of these new reference rates will provide the U.S. dollar price of each digital asset, published once-a-day at 4 p.m. London time, while each respective real-time index will be published once per second, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

For more information on these products, please visit www.cmegroup.com/cryptobenchmarks.