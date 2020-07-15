CME Group Adds Access To Delayed And JSON Formatted Data Via Google Cloud - New Cloud-Based Data Formats Will Provide Customers With Seamless Ways To Use CME Group's Market Data

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that customers can now access its delayed and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) formatted futures data through Google Cloud. With the addition of these native cloud solutions, it is easier than ever for customers to consume CME Group's valuable suite of market data products.
"CME Group is constantly exploring new ways to help our customers make the most informed trading decisions, including more flexibility in the ways they can access our reliable market data," said Trey Berre, Global Head of Data Services at CME Group. "We have seen considerable demand for cloud-based data delivery since we launched last year, and we are pleased to offer more solutions that make it even easier for customers to use our data in the format that works best for their individual needs."
Customers can now access real-time and delayed data in FIX Binary and real-time JSON formats, without the need to provision servers, install network, or manage infrastructure, on Google Cloud. Delayed data is automatically compliant with CME Group licensing policies, removing the need for intermediary data service providers. In addition, JSON formats provide an accurate look at buy and sell orders, can easily plug into any existing application and help simplify workflow for customers.
"We're pleased to expand our relationship with CME Group to now offer more diverse data consumption options for their customers," said Christin Brown, Global Financial Services Strategy & Solutions Lead, Google Cloud. "At Google Cloud, we believe housing market data in the cloud provides a wide range of benefits for data consumers—from having fast access to tremendous amounts of data at their fingertips to providing more ease and flexibility to accessing data on their terms. We're excited for the possibilities that data sharing in the cloud can bring to the market."
Google Cloud facilitates the exchange and monetization of both historical and real-time market data within the cloud—all at scale, securely and easily. CME Group customers can receive binary and JSON data sets in a variety of global geographic locations via Google Cloud infrastructure.
