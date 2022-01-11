CME Group Achieves Record International Average Daily Volume Of 5.5 Million Contracts In 2021, Up 4% From 2020

"Market conditions in 2021 again created a heightened need for risk management globally as clients worldwide worked to navigate continued uncertainty and volatility," said
Canada ADV grew to a record 128,000 contracts in 2021, up 6% from 2020. This was driven by a strong performance in Interest Rate and FX products, up 32% and 9% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.
Latin America ADV grew to 122,000 contracts in 2021, up 5% from 2020. This was led by 20% growth in Agricultural products and 10% growth in Energy products in the region.
Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 19.6 million contracts in 2021, up 3% over 2020. This was largely driven growth in Interest Rate products, up 15% over 2020.