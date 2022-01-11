 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

CME Group Achieves Record International Average Daily Volume Of 5.5 Million Contracts In 2021, Up 4% From 2020

Date 11/01/2022

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved record international average daily volume (ADV) of 5.5 million contracts in 2021, up 4% from 2020. This record, reflecting all trading done outside the United States, was driven largely by growth in Interest Rate products, up 19%. 


"Market conditions in 2021 again created a heightened need for risk management globally as clients worldwide worked to navigate continued uncertainty and volatility," said  William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group.  "We saw record volumes in Europe and Asia and continue to work with clients in these regions and beyond to provide the financial and commodity risk management tools they rely on, around the clock and around the world."

In 2021, EuropeMiddle East and Africa ADV hit a record 4 million contracts, up 3% from 2020. This was driven by a strong performance in Interest Rate and Agricultural products in the region, up 15% and 7% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. 

Asia Pacific full year ADV reached a record 1.3 million contracts in 2021, up 5% from 2020. This was driven by 34% growth in Interest Rate products and 10% growth in Agricultural products in the region.

Canada ADV grew to a record 128,000 contracts in 2021, up 6% from 2020. This was driven by a strong performance in Interest Rate and FX products, up 32% and 9% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. 

Latin America ADV grew to 122,000 contracts in 2021, up 5% from 2020. This was led by 20% growth in Agricultural products and 10% growth in Energy products in the region. 

Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 19.6 million contracts in 2021, up 3% over 2020. This was largely driven growth in Interest Rate products, up 15% over 2020.