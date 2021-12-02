CME Group Achieves Four SOFR Records In November

- SOFR futures open interest grew to over 1.6 million contracts
- Single day volume record of 520,781 on November 30, 2021 surpassing prior record of 441,499 contracts on October 28, 2021
- Average daily volume (monthly) of 304,314 contracts per day
- Cleared SOFR Swaps notional volume of $124 billion
CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that its SOFR futures contracts reached a new open interest record, surpassing 1.6 million contracts on
Additionally, CME cleared SOFR swaps notional volume reached a fourth consecutive monthly record in November, surpassing
"These milestones are reflective of the continued adoption and growing demand amongst participants in both listed futures and OTC SOFR markets," said
SOFR-linked open interest, which includes open interest in SOFR futures and options plus any Eurodollar futures and options open interest in expirations beyond
