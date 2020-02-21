CM.com Lists On Euronext - Listed Through Legal Merger With Dutch Star Companies ONE

CM.com (ticker symbol: CMCOM), a Conversational Commerce platform, began trading today on Euronext Amsterdam.
CM.com was listed through the legal merger with Dutch Star Companies ONE, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Dutch Star Companies ONE will provide € 65 million which includes an additional € 10 million coming from its shareholders.
Founded in 1999 by Jeroen van Glabbeek (CEO) and Gilbert Gooijers (COO), CM.com is a global mobile services provider that offers its customers a combination of end-to-end private cloud-based communication and payment services, complemented by supplementary features, including ticketing, identity, eSignature and customer data platform services. All to enable customers to take the next step in conversational commerce and help them support consumers at all mobile touch points of their customer journey.
CM.com was a participant in the first edition of TechShare in 2015-2016, Euronext’s pre-IPO programme for Tech companies that consider a public listing within 2-3 years. Euronext is the leading exchange for the Tech sector in Europe with 479 Tech companies listed, and offers access to a large and international investor base.
Jeroen van Glabbeek, CEO of CM.com said:“We are very pleased to list today on Euronext Amsterdam. This stock exchange listing provides us with a diversified investor base and access to the capital markets. The interest shown and feedback we got from investors over the past period reaffirmed that as a global Conversational Commerce platform we have a unique and exciting new story to tell that appeals to many. We would like to welcome our new shareholders and look forward to continuing our international growth strategy as a listed company in the years to come.”
To mark CM.com’s first day of trading, Jeroen van Glabbeek, CEO and co-founder of CM.com, sounds the gong to open markets in Amsterdam.