CLS Welcomes Additional Japanese Manufacturing Company To CLSSettlement

CLS, a financial market infrastructure group delivering settlement, processing and data solutions, today announced that DIC Corporation (DIC) is the third Japanese manufacturing company to indirectly access CLSSettlement as a third-party participant.

DIC is a leading global chemical manufacturer of printing inks, organic pigments and PPS compounds, operating in more than 60 jurisdictions worldwide. The company will access CLSSettlement via its third-party service provider, MUFG Bank.

By using CLSSettlement in conjunction with an FX trading platform and confirmation matching service, DIC will benefit from streamlined data processing from trade execution through settlement, eliminating time-consuming manual processes. CLSSettlement also delivers operational efficiencies and settlement risk mitigation.

DIC’s participation highlights the growing adoption of CLSSettlement by corporates in Japan and also demonstrates the commitment to improving the overall efficiency and safety of the FX market in the Asia Pacific region.

Lisa Danino-Lewis, Chief Growth Officer, CLS, commented: “By using CLSSettlement, DIC and other large multinational corporates can enhance their risk management, FX operations, cash management and settlement processes. This latest development is seen as a progressive approach for manufacturing and service companies, as it allows them to effectively manage their treasury functions and align with market best practices.”

CLSSettlement also supports FX market participants’ adherence to Principle 35 of the FX Global Code.1

1 Principle 35 states:

Whenever practicable, Market participants should eliminate Settlement Risk by using settlement services that provide payment-versus-payment (PVP) settlement. Where PVP settlement is not used, Market Participants should reduce the size and duration of their Settlement Risk as much as practicable.

If a counterparty’s chosen method of settlement prevents a Market Participant from reducing its Settlement Risk (for example, a counterparty does not participate in PVP arrangements or does not agree to use obligation netting), then the Market Participant should consider decreasing its exposure limit to the counterparty, creating incentives for the counterparty to modify its FX settlement methods or taking other appropriate risk mitigation actions.