CloudMargin Names Martin Heraghty Sales Director, DACH Region

CloudMargin
Heraghty has extensive relationships throughout Europe and a deep understanding of the collateral management space. He spent several years at Lombard Risk (now VERMEG), responsible for sales in the European territories of the firm's collateral management and risk solutions. He also served as Business Development Manager at Misys - now Finastra - a global strategic partner of CloudMargin.
Heraghty will operate out of London, reporting to David White, Chief Commercial Officer.
White said: "Martin is a great fit for our growing team, with years of industry experience at competitor and partner firms and a strong grasp of the needs and challenges of the German-speaking market. He has a wide range of authentic relationships which will help us deliver the CloudMargin value proposition to drive forward the modernisation of firms' collateral management functions."
Heraghty said: "I very much appreciate the opportunity to join CloudMargin at this important period of evolution in the collateral management world. CloudMargin continues to lead the way in terms of reducing costs, minimising risk and enabling efficiencies in an increasingly regulated environment. Being owned by key market stakeholders and with strong technology partnerships, we are uniquely placed to be the collateral management solution of choice for the market, and I look forward to joining the rest of the CloudMargin team in making that a reality."
Heraghty comes to CloudMargin after serving as Sales Director for seven years for Corvil, a real-time trading analytics and machine intelligence solution provider, which was acquired in 2019 by Pico (a technology provider for financial markets). He was Sales Director, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) for Lombard Risk, beginning in 2011.
From 2009 to 2011, Heraghty was Sales Director at SunGard (now FIS). He previously served in several other sales and business development roles at other software and financial consulting businesses throughout his career.