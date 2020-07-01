Cloud9 Chooses OpenFin To Empower “Virtual Trading Desks”

Cloud9 Technologies ("Cloud9"), a leader in cloud-based communications, has partnered with OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of finance, to streamline the deployment of Cloud9’s voice trading APIs for institutional traders. With a heightened focus on mobility and universal access to the virtual trading floor, Cloud9 and OpenFin are empowering the optionality and flexibility that firms are seeking in their daily workflows.
The partnership allows customers to seamlessly connect to Cloud9’s purpose-built voice collaboration platform. Internal applications as well as applications in the OpenFin ecosystem can easily tap into Cloud9’s robust voice metadata via API’s exposed on the OpenFin message bus.
“As long-time supporters of both OpenFin and Cloud9, we view this strategic partnership as critically important to developing a more unified solution for the voice trading community. We look forward to a continued partnership with companies like OpenFin and Cloud9 to drive industry standards and collaboration to advance our digital capabilities, for both our own colleagues and our clients,” said Kester Keating, Head of US Investments at Barclays Investment Bank.
As the appetite for enterprise-wide voice trading solutions continues to grow across the institutional marketplace, the partnership of Cloud9 and OpenFin empowers and connects industry professionals both on and off the trading floor.
“The profile of today’s institutional trader is evolving and what they need is anytime, anywhere access without being tied down to a single trading desk,” said Brian Hunt, Chief Administration Officer and Head of Partnerships at Cloud9 Technologies. “By teaming up with OpenFin, we’re allowing individuals to easily work from the trading floor or from any remote location they choose.”
"The industry is working to adapt to the new work environment and Cloud9's communication capabilities are needed now more than ever. Connectivity to the Cloud9 platform will help our many mutual customers improve productivity and streamline their workflows" says Mazy Dar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of OpenFin.
Cloud9 and OpenFin have expanded their businesses substantially over the last quarter. Since March 1, Cloud9’s user base has increased by over 50% while OpenFin runs over 1,200 applications at over 1,500 banks and buy-side firms.