Cloud9 And comitFS Partner To Enhance Real-Time Voice Trading Apis And Compliance Applications

Cloud9 Technologies ("Cloud9"), a leader in cloud-based communications, has partnered with comitFS, a UK-based provider of voice middleware and API abstraction capabilities for financial service organizations, to provide more robust real-time call control capabilities for voice trading within the institutional marketplace.
comitFS’s sophisticated mix of trader voice applications and API’s combined with Cloud9’s advanced solutions for voice collaboration and metadata capture allow institutional traders to seamlessly access workflows, whether working remotely or on the trading floor. The collaboration provides normalized Call Data Records that can be easily added to compliance and reconciliation processes.
“As trading dynamics shift to a more digitally-driven environment, firms want the peace of mind that their voice metadata and daily workflows will not be hampered,” said Brian Hunt, Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Partnerships for Cloud9. “Partnering with comitFS makes perfect sense as the industry continues to adjust to a virtual trading environment that will become more prevalent in the months ahead.”
“We have been building specialist voice API’s using open source technologies for our banking clients throughout our seventeen-year history. We are excited to be partnering with Cloud9 to expose their call data records and call control capabilities to our common customers,” said comitFS CEO and Managing Director Jappy Takhar.
comitFS is the only provider of specialist voice middleware to tier-one banks that tightly integrate their in-house and third-party applications, such as Salesforce’s CRM to report on real-time voice calls and Client voice interactions. This collaboration between Cloud9 and comitFS will offer for the first time its voice middleware in the cloud and it will work seamlessly with on-site setups for call control, CDR reconciliation, and meeting compliance regulations.
Through this collaboration, Cloud9 and comitFS allow financial institutions to address the data storage, workflow, and trade reconstruction rules stipulated under key regulatory mandates and directives such as MiFID II.