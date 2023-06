Bursa Malaysia Berhad and its subsidiaries will be closed on Monday, 5 June 2023, in conjunction with the birthday of His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Tuesday, 6 June 2023.