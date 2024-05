Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) and its subsidiaries will be closed on 3 June 2024 (Monday), in conjunction with the public holiday for the birthday of His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on 4 June 2024 (Tuesday).