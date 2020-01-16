Closure Of Bursa Malaysia In Conjunction With The Chinese New Year Holidays

In conjunction with the Chinese New Year holidays, Bursa Malaysia will close the half-day afternoon trading session on Friday, 24 January 2020, and all day on Monday, 27 January 2020.
1. Half-Day Morning Trading Session on Friday, 24 January 2020
Trading on Bursa Malaysia will be opened for the morning session only. There will be no trading in the afternoon session. However, Clearing and Settlement services provided by Bursa Malaysia Securities Clearing; depository services provided by Bursa Malaysia Depository; and clearing and settlement operations of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad will continue as usual on Friday, 24 January 2020. The office of Bursa Malaysia Securities will remain open until the end of the business day.
2. Bursa Malaysia will be closed for the Chinese New Year holidays
Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will be closed on Monday, 27 January 2020 in place of the Chinese New Year holiday which falls on Sunday 26 January 2020.Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Tuesday, 28 January 2020.