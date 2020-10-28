 Skip to main Content
Closure Of Bursa Malaysia In Conjunction With Maulidur Rasul (Prophet Muhammad's Birthday) 2020

Date 28/10/2020

Bursa Malaysia Berhad and its subsidiaries will be closed on Thursday, 29 October 2020 in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul (Prophet Muhammad's Birthday) 2020.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Friday, 30 October 2020.