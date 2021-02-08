Closure Of Bursa Malaysia In Conjunction With Chinese New Year 2021

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) will operate as follows:
1. Half-Day Morning Trading Session on Thursday, 11 February 2021
Trading on Bursa Malaysia will be opened for the morning session only. There will be no trading in the afternoon session. However, Clearing and Settlement services provided by Bursa Malaysia Securities Clearing; depository services provided by Bursa Malaysia Depository; and clearing and settlement operations of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad will continue as usual until the end of the business day.
2. Bursa Malaysia will be closed for the Chinese New Year holiday on Friday, 12 February 2021
Bursa Malaysia and all its subsidiaries will be closed on Friday, 12 February 2021 in conjunction with Chinese New Year. The Exchange and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Monday 15, February 2021.