Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) and its subsidiaries will be closed in conjunction with the following national public holidays:

1. Christmas Day: Monday, 25 December 2023

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.

2. New Year 2024: Monday, 1 January 2024

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Tuesday, 2 January 2024.