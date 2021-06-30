Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

-
Successfully raising €190 million
-
10th SPAC listing on Euronext’s markets in 2021
Euronext today congratulates Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) with a strong focus on climate transition, with its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: CTCA1). It is the 10th SPAC listing on Euronext markets year to date.
Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 is an investment platform whose mission is to accelerate the climate transition through the mobilisation of the global capital markets. The SPAC is looking for climate transition leaders. CTCA1 will look for opportunities in decarbonising energy, decarbonising transport, and decarbonising industry, particularly in the “harder-to-abate” sectors.
The newly listed SPAC is backed by a senior team with many years of experience in the global energy sector. Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 has successfully raised €190 million in its Initial Public Offering.
Shaun Kingsbury CBE, non-executive director of CTCA1, said: “The climate challenge is a very urgent one and one that requires us to act now and to act at scale mobilising capital to fund the companies and businesses that will provide a cleaner, greener future for us all. At CTCA1 we believe that by matching capital from the public markets to leading green companies we can accelerate the transition to a net zero future.”
Caption: Joris Rademakers, Executive Director of CTCA1, and his team sounded the gong this morning together with René van Vlerken, Head of Listing of Euronext Amsterdam, to celebrate the Special Purpose Acquisition (SPAC) listing.
About Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 We are not on course to maintaining a 1.5°C temperature increase, with potential catastrophic outcomes for billions. Between now and 2050, over $100 trillion must be invested in decarbonising the global economy in order to maintain this goal and we believe only public capital markets are large enough to deliver this. Climate Transition Capital Acquisition 1 is one of the first European SPACs to focus on the climate transition. By accelerating access to public growth capital, CTCA1 believes that climate SPACs could become a vital tool for mobilising the capital towards net zero. For more information, please visit https://climatetransitioncapital.com/