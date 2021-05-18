Climate Change – Plotting Our Course To Net Zero - Speech By Sarah Breeden, Bank Of England Executive Director, UK Deposit Takers Supervision, Given At The University Of Edinburgh And Environmental Association For Universities And Colleges Webinar

Sarah Breeden talks about how financial services firms in the UK can act as stewards in the move to a ‘net zero’ economy. And she shares her experiences of designing climate scenarios.
Executive Director, UK Deposit Takers Supervision
Sarah Breeden
Executive Director, UK Deposit Takers Supervision
Introduction
Good afternoon everybody. Thank you for the kind introduction Peter and to the University of Edinburgh and the Environmental Association for Universities and Colleges for hosting this event. Making sustainability a core part of education is essential for inspiring the leaders of tomorrow and initiating the research and innovation that is needed for the momentous task ahead of us. I am honoured to be here today.
Over the past year, we have seen scientists and academics, universities, pharmaceutical companies and governments work together at unprecedented speed in a race to develop Covid-19 vaccines. A task that was seen as nigh on impossible back in March 2020 has been achieved through urgency, innovation, and collective action.
Click here for full details.