Climate Action Data Trust Reveals Data Dashboard Prototype At Innovate4Climate

The Climate Action Data Trust (CAD Trust) unveiled a prototype of the Public Data Dashboard at its workshop which took place during Innovate4Climate (I4C) in Bilbao, Spain yesterday.

The CAD Trust seeks to link, aggregate, and harmonise all major carbon registry data to enhance transparent accounting in line with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. It is part of a secure blockchain-based digital infrastructure that will allow for easier and more efficient compliance reporting, transacting, and benchmarking by the public and private sector. CAD Trust is a crucial tool in mitigating the risk of double counting and enhancing the integrity of carbon markets – and build confidence in carbon markets. It is an integral part of the World Bank’s Climate Warehouse End-to-End Digital Ecosystem.

The presentation of the prototype provided an overview of the main components that make up the Data Dashboard leveraging simulated data. Specific highlights of this include:

The homepage





Features easy-to-use comprehensive filtering and search system to find relevant data quickly

Includes dynamic and informative data visualisations that present aggregated high-level data with parameters that users can adjust to suit their needs

Project search results and further details

Allows users to select and view data on each individual projects, including project, issuance and retirement details

Provides users with additional information under the “Information” icon

Allows users to export and download the search results into a CSV format

Additional features

Email alerts and saved filters

Project comparisons

“My Watchlists”

While the prototype was first unveiled yesterday on stage, it is still subject to further changes, which may be based on a feedback consultation that CAD Trust conducted to gain insights from various market players on the optimisation of the Data Dashboard’s user interface. All data used in the prototype is simulated. A fully operational Data Dashboard coming in Q3 2023