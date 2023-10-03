ClearDox Named FIA's 2023 Innovator Of The Year

FIA announced today that ClearDox has been named the FIA Innovator of the Year 2023. In addition, CodeComplete AI was named the runner-up, and Cumulus9 won the People’s Choice Award.

These three companies were among the 10 companies participating in this year’s Innovators Pavilion at FIA’s Futures and Options Expo in Chicago. Since 2015, Expo has provided a showcase for fintech startups in its featured Innovators Pavilion that is designed to encourage greater innovation in the derivatives industry.

More than two dozen applications for the Pavilion were reviewed by a selection committee comprised of technology experts from banks, principal trading firms and venture capital firms. These 10 finalists, which joined over 150 startups featured in the Pavilion in the past nine years, were selected based on their relevance to the derivatives industry and the innovativeness of their products and services.

Each one of the 10 startups in the Innovators Pavilion delivered a short presentation to Expo attendees, followed by a Q&A session with judges from the industry.

The judges evaluated the 10 startups based on the degree of innovation, the relevance to derivatives markets, and the potential impact on the industry. They chose ClearDox as the overall winner based on strength in all three categories, and its particular relevance to commodity markets. The judges chose CodeComplete as runner-up for its impressive use of emerging AI technology.

The People's Choice award was determined by votes cast by participants in the FIA Expo. This year's winner, Cumulus9, impressed attendees with its new approach to industry challenges in managing margin.