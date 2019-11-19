Citi To Provide Custody Services To The AIX

Citibank Kazakhstan JSC (Citi) became a custodian of the Astana International Exchange Central Securities Depository (AIX CSD). Citi will be offering settlement and safekeeping services for foreign securities trading at AIX.
CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, said: ‘AIX is excited to partner with Citi to support the growth of our business. The custodial relationship will support broadening our post-trade services and the introduction of new products.’
Andrey Kurilin, President of Citibank Kazakhstan JSC, commented: ‘We at Citi are pleased to contribute our global custody expertise to the AIFC success. Our robust digital platform will help investors raise efficiency and reduce operational risks’.