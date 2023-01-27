BV_Trial Banner.gif
Citi, Avendus Capital Top M&A Financial Advisers By Value And Volume In APAC Region For 2022, Finds GlobalData

Date 27/01/2023

Citi and Avendus Capital were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in 2022 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest financial advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

 

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Citi achieved its leading position in terms of value by advising on $92.1 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, Avendus Capital led by volume by advising on a total of 36 deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Avendus Capital led by volume but faced close competition from UBS. These were the only two advisors to have advised on more than 30 deals during 2022 and UBS was just short of four deals from occupying the top position by volume. Meanwhile, Citi was a clear winner as it was the only firm that managed to surpass $90 billion in total deal value.”

GlobalData_APAC_FIN_Adc_2022

Ernst & Young occupied the third position in terms of volume with 29 deals, followed by PwC with 22 deals and Daiwa Securities Group with 22 deals.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $84.1 billion worth of deals, followed by JP Morgan with $72 billion, Credit Suisse with $70.7 billion and HSBC with $63.9 billion.

