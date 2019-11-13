CISI’s Head Of Financial Planning Joins Global Financial Planning Committee

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce that the head of financial planning, Jacqueline Lockie CFP™ Chartered FCSI, has joined the Chief Executives Committee of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd).
The Chief Executives Committee (CEC) is comprised of the chief executives from the seven FPSB Affiliates with the largest CFP professional populations (United States, Japan, China, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong); three Affiliate chief executives chosen by the FPSB Council; and the FPSB Ltd. chief executive. The CEC’s purpose is to establish leadership, efficiency and accountability in the execution of the activities that are carried out jointly in FPSB Ltd.’s global network by the FPSB Board of Directors, FPSB Affiliates and staff to advance the global financial planning profession, through CFP certification and standards setting, for the benefit of the public worldwide. The CEC is accountable as a body to the FPSB Board of Directors. Mrs. Lockie’s appointment is for two years.
The CFPTM certification is an internationally recognised licence overseen by Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) in Denver, USA. It demonstrates to the consumer that the CFP professional is committed to professionalism and that he or she has met rigorous competence, ethics and professional practice standards to provide comprehensive financial planning services. CISI awards this annually renewable designation in the UK.
Mrs Lockie said, “It is a real privilege to join the FPSB Ltd. CEC and to help build a truly global profession of financial planning for the benefit of the consumer. I’d like to thank the CISI for supporting this and its commitment to the growth of financial planning in the UK and globally.”
Noel Maye, CEO of FPSB Ltd. said, “I am pleased that Jacqueline Lockie will be joining FPSB Ltd.’s Chief Executives Committee (CEC) for a two-year term. With her demonstrated commitment to leadership, cooperation and financial planning excellence, she is a strong addition to the CEC’s efforts, on behalf of our global network, to advance the financial planning profession for the benefit of the public.”