CISI Welcomes Heather Adamson To Gibraltar National Advisory Council

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce that Heather Adamson, Head of Fiduciary at Ince is joining the CISI National Advisory Council (NAC) in Gibraltar.
Heather (above) is a Chartered Certified Accountant and Director at Ince Consultancy (Gibraltar) Limited. She has over 10 years of financial services experience, with a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in International Business and Management. Previously, Heather was director of a regulated collective investment scheme administrator. She is experienced in the administration of funds across a broad range of asset classes.
Heather is joining the CISI National Advisory Council which was formed in Gibraltar in early 2020. The NAC President is Ian Woods, Chartered MCSI of Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd and the Committee members are Mary Boyd, ACSI, CISI NAC Vice-President and Group Head of Risk at Blacktower Financial Management (International) Limited, Michelle Walsh, Head of Compliance, Risk & Regtech at Ince Gibraltar and Alvaro Lopez, Compliance Officer at Anglo Swiss Fiduciary Services Limited.
Since 2010, the CISI has been working with the Gibraltarian financial services community with a growing membership of almost 200. The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) confirmed in 2018 the CISI Level 4 Investment Advice Diploma compliant for advisors to meet the ESMA knowledge and competence guidelines. These guidelines ensure consumer protection by setting minimum competency for finance firm staff and cover qualifications, continuing professional development (CPD) and business ethics standards.
The CISI qualifications are available via self-study using workbooks and e-learning, with computer based and narrative exam testing available at Bleak House Training Institute, Europa Point, or via remote invigilation from any location of choice.
Of her appointment, Heather Adamson said: “I am delighted to join the Council. Continuing professional development is core to CISI’s mission and is a key element in Gibraltar’s future as a global finance centre. The introductory module to securities and investments which I took back in 2012 started my journey into professional qualifications. I look forward to using my experience and network to contribute to CISI’s goals.”
Karolina Pajor, Senior International Manager at CISI said: “We are delighted to welcome Heather to our Gibraltar National Advisory Council. We launched the NAC this time last year when the whole world came to a standstill. Our plans and activities in Gibraltar were impacted initially but having adapted well and overcome the limitations, we are continuing to build positive relationships with the local firms and organisations. We are very grateful to Heather and all our Committee members for sharing their expertise and representing the CISI locally now that we still cannot be physically present there ourselves.”
Ian Woods, Chartered MCSI, CISI NAC President said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Heather to the National Advisory Council. Her current role as well as experience in the financial services sector are a great fit. We very much look forward to working together to promote the highest level of competence to the members, individuals and firms in Gibraltar”.
For further information on the CISI in Gibraltar contact Karolina.pajor@cisi.org