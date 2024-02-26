CISI Sponsors GAIN To Improve Financial Sector Gender Diversity And Develop Talent Pipeline Of Entry-Level Female And Non-Binary Entrants

Charity and financial services professional body CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment) is supporting the charity GAIN (Girls Are Investors) by sponsoring its national UK Investment Challenge with a prize fund donation of £3,000.

The GAIN Investment Challenge competition is run annually and offers young women and non-binary students in years 10 to 13, in schools across England and Wales, an insight into what investment management looks like and how to analyse a company. Each school enters up to three teams into the competition, with sessions starting in January and ending 5th March 2024.

Each school team is assigned a company (the stock) to research and then advise on whether to buy, hold, or sell the stock as a potential investment opportunity. Students are guided through the process by industry experts and supported by an investment mentor.

The school teams research all aspects of their company to make their investment case. At the end of the challenge students submit a persuasive 3-5 minute video stock pitch along with their supporting research in a written report. Submissions are judged by a panel of professionals within the investment industry.





Tasha Hoskins, Education Partnerships & Student Engagement Manager (above) said: “We're really excited about this year's GAIN Investment Challenge, it's a fantastic chance for young women and non-binary students to get a firsthand look at the world of investment management. It's all about learning how to analyze a company, make decisions on buying, holding, or selling stocks, and basically getting a taste of what goes on behind the scenes and if they might like to one day pursue a career in the industry.

“A big thank you to the CISI for coming on board this year to sponsor the student prize pot, their support helps us to build an exciting opportunity for students to explore, learn, and confidently navigate the intricate landscape of investment opportunities and win prizes for themselves and their school."





Susan Travers, Chartered FCSI of the CISI Educational Trust committee and Assistant Investment Manager at Rathbones Investment Management (above) said: “We are delighted to support this brilliant investment challenge initiative. The transferrable skills which the students develop and the confidence this brings will enhance their competitive edge when entering the world of work. We’d like to thank the teachers and industry mentors who are supporting the students during their investment challenge journey. We wish the very best of luck to all the teams. Improving gender diversity in investment management is essential and the work that GAIN is doing plays a critical part in inspiring the next generation.”