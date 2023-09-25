CISI Appoints New Director Of Learning

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment is pleased to announce the appointment of Mandy Gill as its new Executive Director of Global Learning.





Mandy (above) will join the CISI in late November from the Gambling Commission where she is currently Director of Industry and Specialist Knowledge. In this role she is responsible for the development, maintenance and retention of industry and specialist knowledge across the Commission's workforce. Prior to that she was Director of Compliance at the Commission from 2018-2023.

Mandy has a background in vocational education and regulation She worked with Ofqual for 3 years where she led on a significant change to the regulatory framework for vocational qualifications.

Mandy also has experience of professional services from a practitioner and membership standpoint. She qualified as solicitor in 1993 and after a spell in practice, she worked at Manchester Metropolitan University delivering vocational legal education and later at BPP where she was Director of its Manchester Law School. Her membership body and professional standards experience was gained at the Law Society, where she focussed on the quality and standards of legal education, before moving across to the legal regulator.

Additionally, she has held various school governorships and was a member of the Greater Manchester Learning and Skills Council.

Mandy said "I am delighted to be joining the Executive Committee at such an exciting point in the CISI's history. I am really looking forward to working with the other Directors, the Board and my new team to reinforce and extend the CISI's reputation as the pre-eminent international provider of qualifications to financial professionals."

Tracy Vegro, CISI’s CEO said: “We want to extend a very warm welcome to Mandy as our new Executive Director of Global Learning. Her experience working across education, regulation and professional services is a great foundation from which to join CISI to lead our strategy in the fast-moving world of skills and learning across our financial services sector. The whole CISI team and I look forward to introducing Mandy to our members, volunteers and stakeholders. She will find a diverse mix of colleagues here to welcome her to CISI.

“I would also like to thank Mandy’s predecessor, Susan Clements, for her dedication, leadership and inspiration over the last five years. We wish Susan a very happy retirement.”