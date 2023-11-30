CISI Appoints Chris Clark And Sushil Saluja As New Members Of The Board

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) Board have appointed Christopher Clark Chartered MCSI and Sushil Saluja as new members of the Board.

The CISI Board is comprised of representatives who are typically drawn from the financial services sector and meets five times a year.

Chris (above) is a relationship manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin and has been active with the CISI Scottish Committee for many years. He served as Committee President for four years and has been a keen advocate of financial education.

Chris spent his childhood living in several countries in Southeast Asia, Jamaica, and graduated from school in Luxembourg. He studied Environmental Science at Aberdeen University, completing first a Bachelors and then a Masters degree.

He started his career at Deloitte in Edinburgh and has also worked at Scottish Widows and Standard Life (latterly abrdn). He has experience in governance, specifically compliance and audit as well as relationship management. He holds an IMC qualification and is a Chartered MSCI.

Sushil Saluja (above) is senior business leader and advisor based in London, focused on international business, technology-led transformation, and education . He has over 30 years’ prior experience at Accenture. He led business units for EMEA (based in London) and Asia Pacific (based in Hong Kong) and has launched FinTech accelerators in Hong Kong and Dubai. Since leaving Accenture, he has undertaken roles within Temasek (Singapore) and for the Bank of England. He currently acts as Senior Advisor to several multinational organisations.

Sushil has been active in education through the delivery of higher education to Malaysian students through local colleges and British universities and non-Executive roles over the past 15 years. He graduated in engineering from Pembroke College, Cambridge. He is a Trustee of the British Council, where he also chairs the Commercial Committee, and is a Governor of the University of Greenwich. He chairs Heart of the City, to help SMEs get to carbon net zero.

Michael Cole-Fontayn MCSI, CISI Chair said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris and Sushil to our Board. We look forward to their leadership and guidance as we grow our membership and further develop our cutting-edge professional learning, skills strategy, and resources.”