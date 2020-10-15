CISI Announces 4 New Honorary Fellowships And 4 New Board Members

The Board of the CISI is delighted to announce that four CISI Honorary Fellowships have been awarded to the following:
- Dame Elizabeth Corley DBE, FCSI(Hon)
- Jane Fuller FCSI(Hon)
- Marcus Johnson FCSI(Hon)
- William Macdonald FCSI(Hon)
Honorary Fellowships are awarded by the CISI Board of Trustees to those who have made a significant positive contribution, both to the financial services profession and to the CISI. Honorary Fellowship carries the designatory letters FCSI(Hon).
CISI Chairman, Michael Cole-Fontayn, said “We are delighted to award our highest accolade, Honorary Fellowship, to these four excellent individuals in recognition of their outstanding contribution to both the CISI and the global financial services profession throughout their careers. Our distinguished Honorary Fellows are exemplary role models for the next generation as we continue to strive to attract and welcome a diverse range of talent into our profession. We look forward to working with them and for their continued support and guidance for years to come.”
Jane Fuller
Jane (above) is Co-director of the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation. She spent 19 years at the Financial Times, where her roles included Lex writer and Financial Editor, and continues to train FT journalists. She is a visiting professor at City, University of London, and a fellow of CFA Society of the UK. She is director of Fuller Analysis, a consultancy she founded after leaving the FT, and director of the Wincott Foundation, which promotes high standards of business, economic and financial journalism.
William Macdonald
William (above) is Managing Director of his own compliance consultancy, Craigcrook Management Services. He has over 30 years’ experience in banking and 20 years in compliance. He has been a member of CISI since 2001, served on the CISI Board from 2002 to 08 and was also formerly President of our Scottish Branch. William was founder member of the CISI Compliance Forum and is currently a member of the Examinations Board.
Marcus Johnson
Marcus (above) is Deputy Chairman of Kirly Group (formerly NW Brown). He has been a long-standing member of the CISI since 1997, serving as President of our East Anglia Branch for 14 years. He was Chair of FINMAR and is currently a member of the CISI Examinations Board and the Wealth Exam Panel.
Dame Elizabeth Corley DBE
Dame Elizabeth (above) is Chair of the Impact Investing Institute and Non-Executive Director of Pearson, BAE Systems and Morgan Stanley Inc. She was formerly CEO/Vice Chair of Allianz Global Investors from 2005 to 2019 and prior to that with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, Coopers & Lybrand and Sun Alliance. Dame Elizabeth received the DBE honour in 2019 for services to the economy and financial services.
CISI appoints four new Board members
Members of The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) have elected three new members to its Board of Directors and appointed one new independent non-executive Director.
The CISI Board of Directors is comprised of non-executive directors who are typically employed in senior positions in firms operating in the financial services sector. They meet five times a year.
The Directors, who are also the Trustees of the CISI, are either elected for a term of three years by ballot of the membership at the AGM, or appointed by the Board:
Jane Valls (independent NED)
Jane Valls (above) joined the GCC Board Directors Institute (GCC BDI), based in Dubai, in January 2016 as Executive Director. Jane has over 16 years of international experience in corporate governance and working with boards of directors. Jane is an accredited corporate governance trainer with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, and is an accredited trainer with the Ethics Institute, as well as being a Certified Ethics Officer. Jane holds a BA Hons in French and Italian from Birmingham University, UK. Jane was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree by the University of Middlesex for services to business, women’s empowerment and social justice and she was decorated by the Republic of Mauritius as a Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (CSK) for services to corporate governance.
Robert Hughes-Penney, Chartered FCSI
Robert (above) is Investment Director of Rathbone Brothers plc, a CISI Chartered Fellow and a Chartered Wealth Manager with over 27 years’ experience managing portfolios for wealthy private clients, trusts, pensions and charities.
After University, RMA Sandhurst and serving as an Army Officer for four years, he joined the City stockbrokers Laurence Keen, which was acquired by Rathbones in 1995. Robert has held a number of senior roles within Rathbones, including sitting on the Board and Executive Committee of the main operating company. In 2008 Robert established and chaired Rathbones’ Corporate Governance Committee in the belief that good and active stewardship is an important part of fiduciary responsibility. Robert is currently deputy head of the London office.
In 2018 Robert joined the Integrity & Ethics Committee of the CISI and separately, was elected as Alderman for the Ward of Cheap having previously spent eight years as a Common Councilman, during which he chaired the City of London Corporation’s Investment Committee and the Financial Investment Board. Robert is also the Immediate Past Master Guild of Investment Managers (2019-20), is on the Court of the Haberdashers’ Company and chairs the Company’s Securities Committee.
Graham Nicoll MCSI
Graham Nicoll (above) is Head of Regions for Barclays Wealth Management in the UK. Having spent many years advising entrepreneurs on growing and funding their businesses through to planning and investing for life after business, Graham is now keen to support the ongoing development of advisors in our industry through becoming a Non-Executive Director of the CISI.
In his current role Graham leads the Regional Wealth Management business for Barclays across the UK, with a focus on running and growing its business day to day, while also transforming the business to meet the ever changing needs of clients. Key priorities include how to attract and retain talent, how to develop advisors to meet client needs and regulatory requirements, and how to embrace technology to provide a better colleague and client experience. Graham has been a trustee, NED and Chair of a number of charities and is currently NED of Think Active, which encourages individuals in hard to reach communities to get and stay active. Graham is a CISI Member and sits on its Examinations Board.
Charles Ferry, Chartered FCSI (no photo)
Charlles joined Brewin Dolphin in 2008 as a Divisional Director. Having trained in corporate finance, he previously worked for Gerrard where he headed up the London and South East Region for Gerrard following its acquisition by Barclays Wealth. At Brewin Dolphin he led an investment team for six years before becoming Regional Director for London and South East in January 2015.
In 2016 Charles became Co-Head of Private Clients for the group before becoming Managing Director of Private Clients in 2017. In 2020 he was appointed Managing Director of Wealth and Investment. In his role Charles is responsible for Wealth and Investment services across Brewin Dolphin which includes all offices within the group, the intermediaries business and the marketing and research departments. He is a CISI Chartered Fellow, a graduate of Newcastle University and of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.